Russian air defense systems shoot down two Ukrainian missiles near Crimea’s western coast

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russia’s air defense systems have shot down two Ukrainian missiles over the Black Sea near Crimea’s western coast, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"On January 21, at around 2:00 p.m. Moscow time an attempt of a terrorist attack by the Kiev regime using air-launched guided missiles targeting the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted. Air defense systems eliminated two Ukrainian missiles over the Black Sea water area near the western coast of Crimea," the report reads.