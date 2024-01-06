Russia says its air defenses shoots down 6 Ukrainian missiles over northwestern Black Sea

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Air defenses have destroyed six Ukrainian Neptun anti-ship missiles over the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"At about 17:00 Moscow time on January 6, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using Neptune anti-ship missiles against sites on the territory of the Russian Federation were stopped. Six Ukrainian missiles were detected and destroyed over the northwestern part of the Black Sea by stand-by air defenses," the ministry said.