Hundreds of thousands recipients without power in Dagestan due to bad weather

According to the Russian Ministry of Energy, 30 brigades are involved in emergency repairs

MACKHACHKALA, December 23. /TASS/. Strong wind caused mass power outage in Russia’s Dagestan with a total of 127,000 recipients left without power, the Russian Ministry of Energy reported on its Telegram channel.

"Winds up to 25 m/s have caused mass power outages in Dagestan. By 18:00 [local time], over 127,000 recipients in 57 settlements remain without electricity," the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, 30 brigades - a total of 89 people and 31 vehicles - are involved in emergency repairs.

Due to strong winds, Dagestan power companies have switched to emergency operation mode. Weather forecasts predict that the wind may increase, with gushes reaching 28 m/s. A total of 173 brigades comprised of 678 specialists and 294 vehicles are on standby for emergencies.

Military operation in Ukraine
Number of people injured in drone attack in Belgorod Region grows to five
Previously, the media reported three injured workers
UN secretary general doesn’t think it would make sense to resume Black Sea grain deal
Antonio Guterres said it would be "very interesting" if efforts to create conditions for freedom of navigation in the Black Sea were successful.
Russia has seized initiative on much of battlefield in Ukraine — NYT
The newspaper said Russia is making progress "at a critical moment" for the government in Kiev as political infighting in the US and in the European Union has blocked the delivery of military and financial aid packages to Ukraine
Russia to react, should someone try to encroach on its new regions — Kremlin
Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, while commenting on the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, suggested giving thought to how to admit that country to the association
Russian forces eliminate up to 100 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area in past day
They also eliminated three motor vehicles, a Msta-B howitzer and a D-30 system
Russian air defenses intercept six HIMARS, Uragan rockets, down 36 Ukrainian drones
A total of 554 planes, 261 helicopters, 9,991 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 missile systems, 14,279 tanks and other armored combat vehicles have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation
Nigerian minister says country committed to OPEC — Reuters
On Thursday, Angola’s oil minister Diamantino Pedro Azevedo said that the country would withdraw from OPEC, the decision was made at the meeting of the Council of Ministers headed by President of Angola Joao Lourenco
Some 136 members of UN staff die in 75 days of conflict in Gaza — Secretary General
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said earlier that the UN humanitarian operation in the Gaza Strip could be paralyzed soon
Putin may be invited to France in 2024, says Macron
The French president noted that this is possible in the case of peace talks on Ukraine
Czech Republic detains four people for endorsing shooting in Prague
The detained 14-year-old student of a secondary school in the Olomouc Region claimed he wanted to carry out a mass shooting at his school
US, Europe should 'stop fooling around' expecting Russia’s collapse — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the US and Europe must themselves contemplate what they are being motivated by
Albania’s Drita Ziri wins Miss Earth 2023 contest
Russia’s Daria Lukonkina was among top eight contestants
US journalist Tucker Carlson visits Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in prison
The Wikileaks founder was put in London’s Belmarsh Prison after being expelled from the Ecuadorian Embassy in the British capital in April 2019
International Space Station’s orbit raised by 3.2 km
According to preliminary data, the average height of the station's orbit increased by 3.2 km to 417.7 km above the Earth's surface, Roscosmos said
Abbas thanks Putin for political support, aid to Gaza
The Palestinian leader pointed to "the need for intervening in order to stop the aggression of the Israeli forces of occupation" against the Palestinian people in the West Bank, including Jerusalem
Blasts heard on Kiev-controlled territory of Kherson region
Local authorities have so far refrained from commenting on the situation
Iran confirms acquisition of Russian Mi-28, Su-35, Yak-130 aircraft
The agency said the aircraft were already in Iran and accepted into service
Ukrainian shelling kills civilian in Russia’s Kursk Region, governor says
Roman Starovoit added that the attack had damaged several homes, administrative buildings and social facilities, as well as a power line
Russia says it forces made 39 strikes on Ukrainian military targets this week
Soldiers of Russia’s battlegroup West in the Kupyansk area have repelled 53 Ukrainian attacks
Russia strengthening position in world, expanding circle of friendly nations — top senator
Valentina Matviyenko also noted that the central event of the coming year, which promises to be of critical political and historical importance for Russia, will be the Russian presidential election
Russia’s main New Year’s tree illuminates Kremlin with 1,500 ornaments, shimmering lights
The New Year’s tree is additionally adorned with about 1,200 meters of LED strings, 54 shimmering globes and 160 running-light decorations shaped like melting icicles
Defense contractor delivers 2nd batch of Su-34 frontline bombers to Russian troops
"The enterprise is honoring its commitments for the delivery of these aircraft under the defense procurement plan in full and on time," Vladimir Artyakov noted
US Treasury outlines prohibited products in new sanctions against Russian defense industry
These goods are considered to be "critical items" for Russian military activities, including manufacturing of modern precision weapons, US authorities said
France completes pullout of troops from Niger — AFP
No major incidents have been recorded during the pullout
Russia to be able to grant loans to other countries without considering their ratings
According to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, Russia will not follow the recommendations of international institutions when providing loans to other countries
Russia’s Sarmat missile will be much more powerful than US Minuteman-III - opinion
According to Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin, the technical data makes this rocket invulnerable to both existing and future US and NATO missile defense systems
US Treasury Department bans imports of salmon, cod, pollock and crab from Russia
The decision comes into force from December 22 of this year
Ukrainian TV host refuses to return home from work trip to Brussels
According to the Strana media outlet, Alexey Pechy himself described the move as a difficult one
Poland at risk of direct confrontation with Russia, Belarus — Medvedev
According to the politician, "Poland's reckless actions, if rashly supported by its NATO allies, may have far-reaching dangerous consequences for the entire world"
Russian Black Sea Fleet ships conduct exercise to repel drone attacks
According to the press service, the Black Sea Fleet’s operational services received a report that a group of drones was heading towards Crimea from Ukraine and sent a message to the ships
No plans to send Ukrainians liable for military service home, says Estonian official
"Ukraine has no legal grounds to request us to extradite these people, and we, in turn, have no legal grounds to extradite them," Head of the Estonian Interior Ministry’s Border and Migration Policy Department Janek Magi stressed
Al Jazeera: Israeli strikes on refugee camp in Gaza kill dozens of adults, children
According to the media outlet, Israel’s overnight missile and artillery attacks on residential buildings resulted in civilian casualties
Russian aircraft, missile forces hit Ukrainian troops, equipment in 110 areas
The Defense Ministry said in a statement
Number of contenders for presidential nomination rises to 29 — Russian election authority
The presidential election will take place on March 15-17, 2024
EU to rue day it admits Ukraine as latter proves unbearable burden, wrecks bloc — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the discussion currently concerns only Ukraine's EU accession, whereas a similar dialogue has been going on for a long time already regarding the EU aspirations of a range of other countries
Collection of signatures supporting Putin’s self-nomination starts in Russia
Mariana Lysenko, chief physician of Moscow Hospital No. 52 and co-chair of the office said during its opening earlier that the collection of signatures would start on December 23 and it would last until the end of January
West, Ukraine overestimate their strength in conflict with Russia — Finnish top brass
According to Antti Hakkanen, a positional conflict aimed at attrition could drag on for years and wear Ukraine down
UNICEF says 80% of children in Gaza experiencing severe food poverty
Organization reported in late October that over 400 children were reported killed or injured in the Gaza Strip every day
Trumps rejects Democrats’ accusations who compared him with Hitler
Former US President has said that he has never read Adolf Hitler’s works
UNSC passes humanitarian resolution on Gaza drafted by Arab nations
A total of 13 countries voted for the resolution, while Russia and the US abstained
Russian forces inflict fire damage on Ukrainian troops near Kupyansk
The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 15 troops, two motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer
Deals with North European countries let US create bridgehead against Russia — Politico
The new multi-year defense cooperation agreements are "guidelines for allowing US troops to operate in the country for training missions and easing red tape for personnel and their equipment to deploy quickly in case of emergency"
Russia softens requirements to currency for state loans repayment
Foreign countries will be able to make payments under Russian state loans in any currency agreed by the parties, providing for the repayment and interest payment of extended loans, according to the decree adopted by the Russian government
WSJ speculation about Wagner founder’s death nothing but 'pulp fiction' — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that the Kremlin is familiar with the article but would not wish to comment on it
Estonian Interior Ministry ready to send Ukrainians liable for military service home
Most of them have a place to live and a job in Estonia, Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets said
Israel's Gaza operation among history’s most destructive military actions, experts tell AP
In just the last week alone, the Israel Defense Forces reported that it had carried out 22,000 strikes in the Gaza Strip
Donbass courts hand verdicts to 220 Ukrainian soldiers in 2023
The convicts were sentenced to long terms, including life imprisonment
Russian forces receive weapons that downed 24 Ukrainian warplanes over 5 days — Shoigu
During the meeting with the service members, the Russian defense minister drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian Air Force had suffered heavy losses among combat aircraft over the past week
Russia's bold warning on Kiev's NATO airfield use leaves Western officials speechless
Konstantin Gavrilov emphasized the need to differentiate between aircraft handover to Kiev and the use of NATO air bases for the flights of Ukrainian warplanes, which "is fraught with severe consequences"
Russian forces repel two Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area in past day
The enemy lost up to 150 troops, a tank, two armored personnel carriers and a D-30 artillery system in the past day, the Defense Ministry said
Many in Western Ukraine want to become part of Poland, Romania, Hungary — Putin
"The people living there - many of them, at least, I know it for certain, 100% - they want to return to their historic homeland," the Russian president noted
Ukrainian military not to run out of munitions until April 2024 — Ukrainian expert
The expert said that Russia has "a massive and large-scale" military-industrial complex, which is capable of meeting the needs of its army
Israel says ready for week of ceasefire with Hamas in exchange for hostages — TV
The group will contain the remaining women, elderly people and wounded men, according to the officials
Dozens of flights delayed in Berlin airport over software failure — report
According to Bild am Sonntag, heavy snowfall prevented loading of luggage of many passengers to the planes
OPCW morphs into tool for West, putting into question its viability — Russia’s UN Mission
"The OPCW and its Technical Secretariat essentially turned into an obedient tool to be handled by a group of Western countries, which is required to properly set the stage for more sanctions on Russia," Dmitry Polyansky pointed out
Russia repels seven Ukraine’s counterattacks in Kupyansk area, hits two Leopard 2 tanks
It is reported that the calculation of the Msta-S self-propelled artillery installation destroyed the Leopard-2 tank in the area of the settlement of Terny
Ukrainian Defense Ministry says it will mobilize enough men to replenish army
Illarion Pavlyuk noted that this target would be achieved through mobilization and the recruitment of volunteers
North Korea slams G7 plans to use Russian assets for aid to Ukraine as 'daylight robbery'
According to the media, the "ill-famed" United States had used "even a handful of frozen assets of Afghanistan for the settlement of its domestic problems" previously
Lavrov slams 'klepto' German authorities for plans to seize Russian assets
It is noted that the Americans in closed contacts are explaining to them how to change these laws to take and finally steal everything
Biden signs $886 bln defense policy bill into law
The bill was greenlighted on December 14 by Congress, and on December 13 by the Senate
Russian diplomat points to evidence of Bucha incident being staged
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, it was an incident staged by Ukraine with the assistance of the US and the UK
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
UN secretary general says Israeli-Palestinian conflict spilling over outside Gaza
Antonio Guterres said the West Bank "West Bank is at boiling point" amid daily exchanges of fire across the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel
London unable to deploy warships in Black Sea because of Turkey’s stance — diplomat
"It’s a murky affair and it’s not yet clear what they mean by this. One can assume that it is related to the security guarantees which Kiev is currently discussing with a number of countries," Andrey Kelin said.
Envoy says Germany needs to interact with Russia despite different stances on Ukraine
The German ambassador to Russia Alexander Lambsdorff noted that "the decision under what circumstances talks will begin will be made in Kiev"
South Korean intelligence goes to emergency mode over DPRK provocation threat
According to Yonhap, there is a probability of low-intensity provocations
Russia, Belarus cope with sanctions, countries' GDP growth surpasses European
According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, trade turnover between Russia and Belarus increased by 8.4% from January to October 2023 year-on-year
Russia orbits military satellite
Sustainable telemetric communications are maintained with the spacecraft
Ukrainian commander-in-chief supports mobilization bill, but opposes drafting women
Valery Zaluzhny argues that registering all women for military service will increase the workload of military commissariats and, therefore, will require hiring additional personnel in large numbers
Putin may take pause during New Year’s holidays — spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that the president plans to continue his business trips to Russian regions shortly after the holidays
Claims about Russia destroying Ukraine’s cultural heritage baseless — Lavrov
"Just as UNESCO has no right to assign blame, something that is recognized, by the way, by the very employees of the UNESCO Secretariat in private conversations," the top Russian diplomat pointed out
Dutch PM says Netherlands to prepare 18 F-16 jets for transfer to Ukraine
The European Council’s recent decision to start accession talks with Ukraine also came up during the talks, according to Mark Rutte
US trying to intimidate Russian partners using new sanctions steps — ambassador Antonov
The Russian ambassador to the United States added that such actions practically negate the possibility of restoring a mutually respectful dialogue between Washington and Moscow
UN General Assembly adopts Russian resolution on combating neo-Nazism
The document was supported by 118 countries, 49 voted against (including Canada, the United States, Ukraine and Japan)
Press review: Lengthy Gaza truce viable if hostages freed and Iran, EAEU to ink trade pact
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 22nd
Any potential peace deal to reflect Ukraine’s capitulation — Russia’s UN mission
"However, you have nothing to worry about, as Ze’s Ukraine has blown its chances for such a favorable outcome, and therefore any possible deal will now reflect its capitulation," Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said
Ukraine loses up tp 90 troops in Zaporozhye area in past day — Russian Defense Ministry
The Ukrainian armed forces also lost five motor vehicles
UN secretary general disappointed that Israel puts two-state solution into question
Such a position "denies a secure future for Israel," Antonio Guterres said
Yerevan admits possibility of new military, technical cooperation agreements with Russia
Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said that Moscow and Yerevan were discussing the establishment of new agreements within military and technical cooperation
Russia, Ukraine exchange letters and packages for prisoners of war
The Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, Tatyana Moskalkova, said that the commissioner of the Ukrainian legislative body for human rights, Dmitry Lubinets, agreed to conduct an exchange that took place "on the Russian-Ukrainian border with the support and participation of the competent authorities"
Israel's main goal in Gaza elimination of Palestinian people — diplomat
The Security Council resolution "is a step in the right direction — it must be implemented and must be accompanied by massive pressure for an immediate ceasefire," said Riyad Mansour, Permanent Observer of Palestine to the UN
Spain blocks EU participation in US operation in Red Sea — newspaper
According to the media, on December 21 Madrid changed its position and vetoed the decision at the meeting of the working group of EU advisers on international relations
Ukraine loses up to 200 troops, four tanks in Donetsk area in past day
Ukraine also lost a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle and three motor vehicles in the area
Illegal seizure of Russian assets unacceptable, dangerous for global finances — Kremlin
"If someone confiscates something from us, we'll see what we can confiscate in response," Dmitry Peskov said
Russian diplomat warns against letting Israeli-Palestinian conflict spill over to Syria
Dmitry Polyansky added that "existing difficulties persist and are worsening" in Syria, including terrorist activity, clashes between Kurds and pro-Turkish militias, and instability in the south of the country
US believes Iran involved in Houthi attacks in Red Sea, official says
This is an international challenge that demands collective action, White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said
Russia says UN Security Council’s humanitarian resolution on Gaza watered down due to US
This was stated by Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya at a meeting of the UN Security Council
Communist Party congress nominates lawmaker Kharitonov for Russian presidential election
The decision was made by secret ballot
Ukrainian army losing about 800 troops as KIA or WIA each day, German military expert says
It is also pointed out that the Ukrainian armed forces needed additional reserves to ensure the rotation of troops in the combat zone
A Just Russia - For Truth party congress supports Putin’s nomination for presidential vote
Russian president sent his greetings to the delegates and guests of the party congress, thanking them for their support
Total of 401 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza Strip — IDF
According to the media, 75 servicemen died during the ground offensive
London fails to notice real events in Ukraine — Russian ambassador
"The UK government continues to turn a blind eye to real events in Ukraine, [ignoring the fact] that the Russian troops have seized the initiative, that they began advancing from east to west," Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin said
Hamas says it receives no serious hostage-release proposals from Israel
According to Hamas political bureau member Husam Badran, Hamas’ priority remains to "put an end to the aggression" against the enclave
WHO says new global coronavirus cases rise by over 50% in past 28 days
The majority of new cases were recorded in Russia - 279,359
Serbia best heed Ukraine’s fate as West instigates Belgrade color revolution — politician
Viktor Medvedchuk stressed that the popular unrest that Serbia’s pro-Western forces were seeking to ignite is being done according to a standard scenario
No Russian veto on UNSC resolution out of solidarity with Arab countries — envoy
Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya noted that several countries, including some Arab states, "withdrew their co-authorship" of the document
UNSC to get back to Gaza issue, to urge ceasefire — Russia’s UN envoy
Earlier, the UN Security Council passed the draft resolution, authored by Arab nations, which would allow easier access for humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip
Powerful blast heard near Kiev’s Zhuliany Airport — eyewitnesses
"There was a powerful blast in Zhuliany. A glow of fire is seen in that direction. More blasts were heard in the Solomensky and Goloseyevsky districts. Air defenses are in action," the sources said
Germany adds Russia to tax shelters list
The inclusion into the list followed the EU conclusion on the revised list of "non-cooperating countries and territories for fiscal purposes," the document reads
Russian forces repel three Ukrainian attacks near Novomikhailovka in south Donetsk area
The enemy had lost up to 65 troops, three pickup trucks, an Akatsiya and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems and two D-30 howitzers in the area in the past day
Russian paratroopers take Ukrainian armed forces stronghold near Artyomovsk
The enemy fled, leaving behind their wounded and dead
