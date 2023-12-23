Hundreds of thousands recipients without power in Dagestan due to bad weather

MACKHACHKALA, December 23. /TASS/. Strong wind caused mass power outage in Russia’s Dagestan with a total of 127,000 recipients left without power, the Russian Ministry of Energy reported on its Telegram channel.

"Winds up to 25 m/s have caused mass power outages in Dagestan. By 18:00 [local time], over 127,000 recipients in 57 settlements remain without electricity," the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, 30 brigades - a total of 89 people and 31 vehicles - are involved in emergency repairs.

Due to strong winds, Dagestan power companies have switched to emergency operation mode. Weather forecasts predict that the wind may increase, with gushes reaching 28 m/s. A total of 173 brigades comprised of 678 specialists and 294 vehicles are on standby for emergencies.