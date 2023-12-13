Russian diplomat blames US for continuing killings in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS, December 13. /TASS/. After vetoing the UN Security Council resolution on Gaza, the United States bears responsibility for each death in the enclave as it has literally given Israel a license to kill, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"In a bid to justify its Middle East ally, the United States <…> has again vetoed a Security Council resolution <…>. The result of such steps <…> is the continuation of the horrible bloodshed, new thousands of deaths and catastrophic destruction. Having vetoed the call for a ceasefire, the American side has actually given a license to kill and bears entire responsibility for each new victim of the conflict in Gaza," he said at a special session of the UN General Assembly on Gaza.

"Other members of the Security Council and members of the United Nations in general should not share this blame," he added.

On December 8, the United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution submitted by the United Arab Emirates, which called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Thirteen out of the UN Security Council’s 15 members, including Russia and China, voted for the resolution, while the UK abstained.

US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Robert Wood claimed that the resolution was "divorced from reality." He noted that the document had failed to condemn the Palestinian movement Hamas and reaffirm Israel’s right to self-defense.

Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky pointed out that the UN Security Council had been unable to demand a ceasefire for two months due to Washington’s "obstinate, selfish and destructive position."

The resolution called for a ceasefire and the release of all hostages and urged the parties to the conflict to comply with international humanitarian law.