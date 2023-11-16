{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Russia fears that provisions of Mideast revolution will not be observed — envoy to UN

The UN Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution on the Middle East, authored by Malta and aimed at helping children in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone

UNITED NATIONS, November 16. /TASS/. Russia has serious doubts that provisions of the UN Security Council’s recently adopted resolution on the Middle East will be observed by parties to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"The Council does not even demand humanitarian pauses, but only calls for them, which is a mockery of the Council's prerogative. Colleagues, it is a shame that the Council, which has a uniquely powerful toolkit, <…> could only manage to produce such a weak appeal. That reminds me of a saying about a ‘mountain in labor’ that gave birth to a mouse," he said during a UN Security Council meeting. "We have the most serious concerns that the provisions of the resolution will not be implemented on the ground."

"Some do not care about the effectiveness of the Council's response; the main thing is to show that the Council has adopted ‘something that is humanitarian,’" the Russian diplomat continued. "Who will consent to humanitarian pauses? Who will monitor and verify them, and what will be the consequences of non-compliance?"

The UN Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution on the Middle East, authored by Malta and aimed at helping children in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone.

The document, obtained by TASS, has seven provisions. It contains a call for establishing extended humanitarian pauses and corridors in the Gaza Strip "for a sufficient number of days to enable, consistent with international humanitarian law, the full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access" for United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other impartial humanitarian organizations enabling them to deliver humanitarian aid, repair essential infrastructure and organize "urgent rescue and recovery efforts, including for missing children in damaged and destroyed buildings." The humanitarian pause should be long enough to conduct "evacuation of sick or injured children and their care givers."

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7, when many Israelis living in the settlements near the border were killed and more than 200 people, including children, women and the elderly, were taken hostage. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.

Tags
Foreign policyUnited NationsVasily NebenzyaIsraeli-Palestinian conflict
APEC Summit
Russia plans no bilateral contacts with US during APEC summit — chief delegate
Russia’s chief delegate added that he had no information about any US plans to initiate any dialogue behind the scenes
Read more
Finnish government plans to close border with Russia on Thursday
It is not yet known if it is planned to close all or some border crossings with Russia
Read more
India increases imports from Russia by 60% in 7 months
Russia took second place among the leading suppliers of the country
Read more
Israel achieved no goals during aggression against Gaza — Prime Minister of Palestine
According to Shtayyeh, Israel "sought to destroy the very idea of solving the Palestinian issue via establishment of the two states, by pushing the Gaza Strip from the joint Palestinian framework"
Read more
IDF’s invasion of al-Shifa hospital 'totally unacceptable,' WHO Director General says
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pointed out that medical facilities, personnel and vehicles "must be protected from any warfare" under international humanitarian law
Read more
Armenia's non-participation in CSTO events does not mean withdrawal — Pashinyan
According to the prime minister, Yerevan considers "the CSTO's refusal to assert its zone of responsibility in the country" as a fundamental problem
Read more
Press review: Israeli war crimes to go unrecognized and EU dashes Ukraine's weapons hopes
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, November 15th
Read more
Erdogan set to launch 'global initiative' on Gaza — newspaper
According to the report, the Turkish leader urged a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible and efforts to put an end to the crimes being committed by Israel in the Palestinian enclave
Read more
Turkish president once again describes Israel as terrorist state
The leader noted that Turkey would continue working to make sure that the world "recognizes Israel as a terrorist state"
Read more
Iran’s Raisi says Hamas must stop making calls to join conflict with Israel — Reuters
The situation in the Middle East has escalated abruptly after an armed infiltration of HAMAS militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel
Read more
Abbas to visit Russia when Palestine deems time is right — diplomat
Mikhail Bogdanov added that Palestine Liberation Organization is "a legal entity under international law"
Read more
FACTBOX: The Pyotr Veliky nuclear-powered battle cruiser
As of 2023, The Pyotr Veliky serves as the flagship of the Russian Navy
Read more
Denmark intends to inspect, detain tankers with Russian oil — FT
The Danish government and the European Commission refused to comment
Read more
Armenia tries to sit between two chairs in relations with EAEU — diplomat
According to the diplomat, if this indeed an attempt to sit between two chairs, then "this has never done anyone any good"
Read more
Russian enterprise managing property abroad put on Czech sanctions list
The government's decision does not apply to the Russian embassy facilities used for carrying out diplomatic activities
Read more
US estimates Ukrainian losses at roughly 190,000 troops — The Economist
The British weekly also points out that amid the mobilization of men, increasingly more women are starting to work in Ukrainian industries
Read more
Regional peace impossible without resolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict — Russian envoy
"The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a key issue and without resolving it, it is impossible to hope for a lasting peace in the Middle East," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian howitzer, amassed enemy personnel in Kherson area
It is specified that Russian forces destroyed as many as 40 Ukrainian troops in that direction over the past 24 hours
Read more
Joe Biden, Xi Jinping wrap up bilateral meeting — White House press pool
According to the report, the bilateral meeting in the extended format was over at 1:35 p.m. local time
Read more
Security Council needs to adopt resolution calling for Mideast ceasefire — Russian envoy
"We expect that the work on it will begin soon," he said
Read more
Ukrainian officials embezzled 20%-36% of all Western financial aid — Russian diplomat
Corruption scandals at various sectors of economy and state governance are a regular occurrence in Ukraine
Read more
US statements about Arctic LNG-2 tantamount to threats — Russian MFA
The Nord Stream affair began "with exactly the same statements by the US president and representatives of the US Department of State about the need for destroying these projects"
Read more
Public confidence in elections growing in Russia, poll reveals
Sociologists also found out that almost 70% of voting adults in Russia think that the results of the elections in their region are legitimate and believe that they are held fairly and without serious violations
Read more
Ukraine conflict can’t be resolved unless Russian speakers’ rights recognized — politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, Zelensky indulged himself in "the blatantly Neanderthal policy of Russophobia," but this has produced "the opposite effect and led to systemic resistance"
Read more
Hundreds of people protesting against APEC summit in San Francisco
They are yelling slogans that are directed against large corporations, urge action against climate change and call for an end to hostilities in Palestine
Read more
Considering Iran’s restraint as green light to any action in Gaza is big mistake — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister does not see any signs that Iran or any other country wishes to start a large-scale war in the region
Read more
Israeli army says Hamas’ weapons, command center found in Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital
According to the top brass, Al-Shifa and other hospitals were used by Hamas as a shelter
Read more
West fails in Ukraine, gets hold of Armenia — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that Moscow considered the recent steps of Armenia's leadership, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s refusal to participate in the CSTO summit in Minsk, the expansion of Western arms supplies to Armenia, and Yerevan’s contacts with Kiev as "links in the same chain"
Read more
Russia values diversity and equality, including in sports, says President Putin
The Russian leader described the first Games of the Future as "a major, action-packed" and "unique sports event"
Read more
Medvedev says US was interested in exporting Afghan heroin to Russia
The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council noted that the Taliban movement has done more to combat drugs in one year than the coalition led by the United States has done in 20 years
Read more
US sabotaged balanced UN Security Council resolution on Mideast — Russia’s UN envoy
"Since the very beginning of the current escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone, the US delegation has been sabotaging all efforts to forge a balanced and depoliticized document, envisaging practical and urgent measures to de-escalate the situation," he said
Read more
Opportunities for resolving Palestinian-Israeli conflict missed — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat recalled that in 2016 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a telephone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin and said he would like to start direct talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, if there were no preconditions
Read more
Israeli troops raid Gaza hospital, blowing up doors and partitions
According to the report, the operation continues in the building’s western wing
Read more
China-US relations not smooth, but competition not an option — Xi Jinping
The Chinese leader said that Beijing and Washington will be capable of rising above their differences as long as they respect each other, strive for peace and pursue win-win cooperation
Read more
Xi Jinping demands removal of unilateral US sanctions against China — TV
In his words, Washington’s pressure on high-tech Chinese companies constitutes "an infringement upon the Chinese nation’s development rights and interests"
Read more
Moscow categorically disagrees with IOC’s stance on Russian athletes’ prospects — Kremlin
"In any case, we will certainly carry on with our contacts with the IOC," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Eight explosions heard in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region
Details are unknown at this point
Read more
Explosions heard in Ukraine’s Kharkov
Details of the incident are unknown
Read more
Russia manages to quickly restructure its foreign trade — Prime Minister
Mikhail Mishustin welcomed the forum participants and noted that the development of transport infrastructure is extremely important for the future of Russia with its vast territory and leads to active economic growth in all directions
Read more
Xi Jinping tells Biden about obstacles for global supply chains
The Chinese president said those problems were very pressing
Read more
Canada appoints Sarah Taylor as new ambassador to Russia — foreign minister
She replaces Alison LeClaire
Read more
West duplicitous regarding Ukraine’s bombardments of Donetsk — DPR leader
Denis Pushilin pointed to the absence of logic from the position of some "Western satellites"
Read more
UN Security Council adopts Middle East resolution on helping children
A total of 12 countries in the 15-member council voted in favor of the document. The United States, the United Kingdom and Russia abstained
Read more
Russia set to develop military cooperation with Brunei
The Russian Defense Ministry said "the parties confirmed mutual intention to carry out active creative work in the interests of strengthened military cooperation"
Read more
China-US relations not smooth, but competition not an option — Xi Jinping
The two leaders are holding talks at Filoli Estate, 40 kilometers south of San Francisco
Read more
UN Security Council turns down Russia’s amendment to Mideast resolution
Five countries supported the amendment, nine members abstained
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in North Korea to attend intergovernmental commission meeting
According to the report, issues of science and technology may also be discussed during the meeting
Read more
Over 140 tons of Russian humanitarian aid delivered to Gaza — MFA
"On November 10, emergencies ministry’s planes airlifted from Kazan to Egypt batches of food and medicines for the residents of the Gaza Strip," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Ukraine's joining NATO unacceptable for Russia in any form whatsoever — MFA
"We are repeatedly explaining our position on Ukraine's accession to NATO. By parts or without certain parts - Ukraine's accession to the Atlantic bloc is unacceptable for Russia in any form," Maria Zakharova emphasized
Read more
Preliminary Russian GDP growth in Q3 reaches 5.5%
Earlier, Rosstat confirmed the preliminary estimate of Russian GDP growth in the Q2 of 2023 at 4.9% in annual terms
Read more
Seven missiles fired at US base near gas field in eastern Syria – report
As reported by Al Mayadeen TV channel, they all achieved their goal, and the occupying forces suffered losses
Read more
Diplomat slams Western accusations of Russia-DPRK military cooperation as groundless
According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, no one gave Washington and Tokyo investigative powers
Read more
Daniil Medvedev advances to semifinal of ATP Finals
The Russian player won the match 7:6 (9:7), 6:4
Read more
UN agencies withdraw from Gaza Strip — media
According to the health official, the number of people killed in Israeli strikes has risen to 12,000, and about 30,000 have suffered wounds
Read more
Biden, Xi had ‘candid and constructive’ talks — White House
After the formal talks, which lasted slightly more than two hours, the leaders continued their conversation at dinner
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy says West’s approach to Ukrainian children exposes its double standards
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry described the US State Department's report titled "The Kremlin's war against Ukrainian children" as an outright lie
Read more
Borrell says not up to him to say whether Ukraine has chance to win in conflict
"Look, the chief commander of the Ukrainian army knows the situation much better than I [do], I’m not going to discuss the situation on the battlefield with him," the EU foreign policy chief said
Read more
When meeting on settling Middle East conflict takes place more important than where — MFA
Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov added that Russia would prefer if "certain positive processes take place at a faster pace"
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat discusses BRICS cooperation with Iranian counterparts
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the meeting touched upon some other issues of bilateral interest
Read more
US offered Russia to hold back-room talks at APEC summit, Russian MFA says
"Nevertheless, Washington's policy of fruitless verbal altercations still prevails," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia’s international defense orders hit $50 bln mark — Rosoboronexport
"Interest from our customers and partners is very high," Alexander Mikheyev said
Read more
Patients trapped in fire inside Al-Quds Hospital in northern Gaza Strip — TV
According to the media, there are currently 90 patients and about 9,000 people taking shelter inside the hospital
Read more
Lavrov says EU’s terms for Serbian membership seen as ‘geopolitical exercise’
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that Belgrade was offered to abandon Kosovo and support anti-Russian sanctions
Read more
US support for Ukraine is 'nearing inevitable end,' Medvedev says
Dmitry Medvedev forecasts that this is exactly what will happen to Ukraine
Read more
UEFA unveils official 2024 European Championship ball
The ball will be equipped with technology that helps referees make calls during video reviews
Read more
Pakistan can become important partner of Russia in energy sector — expert
As Oleg Barabanov noted, a number of Russian large oil companies are interested in cooperation with Pakistan and there is also interest from Islamabad
Read more
US, China must ensure competition ‘does not veer into conflict’ — Biden
The negotiations between the two leaders take place at the Filoli estate, located 40 km south of San Francisco
Read more
Palestinian PM calls for clear plan for Palestinian statehood
Shtayyeh believes that "now there is a historic opportunity for the unity of the Palestinian people and an end to the occupation"
Read more
Biden's words on creation of new world order speak of 'superiority complex' — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, such a stance represents an "insufficient analysis of the situation"
Read more
EC has sharply upgraded its 2023 GDP dynamics outlook for Russia to 2% from 0.9%
Russia’s GDP growth in each of 2024 and 2025 is expected at 1.6%, according to the report
Read more
Russian forces repulse Kiev’s counterattacks near Urozhainoye over past day
It is reported that an operation is currently underway to mop up forest belts and ravines where there are remnants of Ukrainian militants
Read more
Russian diplomat praises Qatar’s mediation toward peace between Palestine, Israel
Deputy Head of the Department Mikhail Bogdanov and the Qatari Ambassador to Moscow Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim al-Thani also discussed topical issues of further strengthening the traditionally friendly Russian-Qatari relations
Read more
It’s time for US, Ukraine to understand Russia cannot be defeated on battlefield – Kremlin
According to Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Washington and Kyiv should have realized this long ago
Read more
Creation of Palestinian state historically inevitable — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat stressed that the cessation of hostilities and the adoption of measures to resolve humanitarian problems were urgent tasks in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone
Read more
All telecoms services in Gaza to halt in coming hours — Russian envoy to UN
"There will be no telling what happens there at all," he said
Read more
US destroyer shoots down Yemeni drone above Red Sea — Pentagon
The press service added that no additional details were available at this time
Read more
Over 3,600 people remain missing in Gaza Strip — report
According to the report, "the number of missing [Gaza Palestinians] that remain under the debris stands at 3,640, 1,770 of them - children"
Read more
Russian forces wipe out three Ukrainian command posts in Donetsk area over past day
It is also reported that the Russian military repelled three Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating roughly 180 enemy troops over the past day
Read more
Maintenance of F-16 jets sent to Ukraine to be carried out in Europe — Pentagon
United States, its allies and partners are now training Ukrainian servicemen to do "the lighter maintenance" on the territory of Ukraine, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante said
Read more
Potential for export of Russian agricultural products to Algeria exceeds $1.5 bln
"Our cooperation with Algeria is just getting started," Director of Agroexport Dmitry Krasnov said
Read more
Denmark will violate international law if it stops Russian tankers in its waters — MFA
It was earlier reported that Denmark was going to inspect and detain tankers with Russian oil that navigate through Danish channels
Read more
First batch of AK-203 rifles undergoes tests in India
In January, Rosoboronexport said IRRPL in Korwa began the production of AK-203
Read more
Ukraine’s military loses 2 battalions in Dnieper crossing — regional governor
Russian forces daily capture from 2 to 13 Ukrainian soldiers in the Kherson area, Vladimir Saldo said
Read more
Russia, Azerbaijan expected to sign agreement on Rasht-Astara construction by end of 2023
On May 17, Russia and Iran signed an agreement under the North-South project for the collaborative building of a 160-kilometer portion of the Rasht-Astara route between Azerbaijan and Iran, providing through passage to Persian Gulf ports
Read more
US House passes government financing plan, aid to Ukraine not included
The document is yet to be approved by the Senate and signed by US President Joe Biden
Read more
Russian-British relations not to change after Cameron made foreign secretary — ambassador
According to Andrey Kelin, there is an impression that the party’s affairs "are not very good if they have to make a bid and invite retirees"
Read more
Biden says ‘real progress’ achieved during talks with Xi
"There are critical global challenges that demand our joint leadership. And today, we made real progress," he said
Read more
Press review: EU opens Kiev’s long accession slog and US gets frostbite from Russian funds
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 9th
Read more
FACTBOX: Meetings of Chinese and US leaders
Xi Jinping as leader of China held his first meeting with President Barack Obama during his visit to the United States on June 7-8, 2013
Read more
Explosions heard in Ukraine’s Krivoy Rog
No details of the incident are known at this point. Local authorities refrained from commenting on the situation
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian command post in DPR over past day — top brass
Russian forces destroyed roughly 95 Ukrainian troops and three Polish-made self-propelled artillery systems in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Russia sends 40 metric tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan —Russian Foreign Ministry
The department noted that the cargo for victims of the earthquake in Herat was sent by two special aircraft of the Ministry of Defense
Read more
Strike drones most popular for Russian exports
All the mentioned products proved characteristics declared by manufacturers in the real combat environment and fully accomplish assigned missions, Alexander Mikheyev noted
Read more
Several missiles fired at US base in eastern Syria — Al Mayadeen
According to the report, the missiles sparked a fire at the base
Read more
Ukrainian lawmaker blames Zaluzhny for failed counteroffensive
According to Yevgeny Shevchenko, Ukrainian troops showed they didn't know what they were doing, going head-on instead of developing a more sophisticated strategy and using diversionary maneuvers, which resulted in "Zaluzhny’s stalemate"
Read more
Russian anti-aircraft gunners destroy several Ukrainian strongholds near Artyomovsk
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the fire was delivered from ZPU-4 and S-60 anti-aircraft guns
Read more
Syrian terrorists plot to destabilize Idlib province — Russian military
"In the Idlib governorate, militants have amassed a large batch of makeshift weaponry, as well as rockets and artillery shells," the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria said
Read more
Moscow cannot ignore Armenian politicians' anti-Russian rhetoric — MFA spokeswoman
Maria Zakharova noted that Yerevan has recently been taking steps that are at variance with the previously achieved agreements with Moscow
Read more
Pashinyan says Armenia looking for new security partners
"We are trying to find and are finding partners to acquire a certain amount of weapons and equipment," the prime minister said
Read more
Russian troops advance 600 meters in Zaporozhye direction
Vladimir Rogov earlier said the Russian forces had advanced 200 meters in the Vasilyevskoe direction and seized a hostile stronghold
Read more
Reconnection of Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT at negotiation stage — top manager
Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory
Read more