Putin describes CIS as important element of peace, stability in Eurasia

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russia believes that the Commonwealth of Independent States remains an important element of stability on the Eurasian continent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview to the country’s Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper, published on Wednesday.

"We consider another quite representative regional format that is the Commonwealth of Independent States to be an integral part of the efforts aimed at supporting peace and stability in the entire Eurasian space," the Russian leader said.

He reiterated that Moscow would chair the CIS from January 1, 2024 and added that the country’s main priorities include the deepening of economic cooperation, expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties, and contacts in the sphere of security and law enforcement, conjunction of Eurasian integration processes.