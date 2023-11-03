Sanctions more harmful for West than for Russia — ambassador

WASHINGTON, November 3. /TASS/. The anti-Russian sanctions, imposed by the collective West, are dealing more harm to the West than to Russia, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said, commenting on Washington’s decision to once again expand its package of anti-Russian sanctions.

"Instead of using the advantages of the international division of labor, the rich potential of the Russian economy and its natural resources to bring the world economy out of its current unenviable situation, the Americans continue to cut off the last channels that allow many Western countries to stay afloat. The White House's steps in this direction are chaotic, illogical and cannot be explained by any common sense. The task remains unchanged - to impact us, to prick us, and it doesn’t matter that the damage from such actions is much greater for Western states than for Russia," the diplomat said in a comment, posted on the embassy’s Telegram channel.

"No matter how hard ill-wishers tried, Russian economy survived. And the possibilities of sanctioned aggression against us have largely been exhausted," he added. "This fact is once again confirmed when analyzing the current 'package' of anti-Russian sanctions.".