MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The government of the Central African Republic (CAR) is not using the services of Russian private military companies at this point, Russian Ambassador to CAR Alexander Bikantov has told TASS in an interview.

"The CAR government does not cooperate with Russian privately-owned paramilitary formations," he said.

The ambassador added that he had no information at this point indicating that Bangui planned to cooperate with private military companies from third countries.