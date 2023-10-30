Ukrainian troops shell DPR 29 times over 24 hours

DONETSK, October 31. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have shelled towns and villages in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 29 times over the past 24 hours with 106 rounds of munitions, the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ceasefire (JCCC) said on its Telegram channel.

According to the mission, the attacks involved 152mm and 155mm shells. Aleksandrovka, Vladimirovka, Gorlovka and Donetsk were attacked.

Four residential buildings have been damaged. A civilian was wounded in the shelling attack on Vladimirovka.