MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Battlegroup East troops disrupted five attempts of the Ukrainian army two perform rotation, Battlegroup spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS.

"Frontline units of the Battlegroup East, supported by artillery, disrupted five attempts in the South Donetsk area to perform rotation of units of the Ukrainian armed forces at strongholds in areas of Malinovka, Priyutnoe and Poltavka. A pickup trucks and two baggies with fighters were destroyed; two Ukrainian servicemen surrendered," he said.

"A depot in Ugledar and two vehicles with fighters near Velikaya Novoselka were destroyed by artillery fire," he told.