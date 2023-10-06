Air defense systems of Russian small missile boat destroy Ukrainian drone near Crimea

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Air defense systems of a small missile boat of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed a Ukrainian drone 10 km off Crimea as the Kiev regime attempted to attack facilities on Russian soil with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry told journalists.

"At around 10:30 p.m. on October 6, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on Russian soil with the use of a drone was thwarted. Air defense forces of a small missile boat detected and destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle 10 km southwest off the Crimean Peninsula," the ministry said.

Earlier, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said that air defenses forces had repelled an attack on his city coming in from the Black Sea.