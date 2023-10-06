Moscow, Tashkent to proceed with Russian language programs in Uzbekistan

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Moscow and Tashkent will keep implementing joint Russian language programs in Uzbekistan, according to the joint statement adopted at the talks of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Moscow.

"Respecting the national languages of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Uzbekistan and recognizing their crucial role in the teaching and educational processes, the parties confirm the intention to proceed with the implementation of joint humanitarian programs aimed at teaching the Russian language in the Republic of Uzbekistan," the document says.

The statement said that the parties would focus their attention on how to promote cooperation between the two countries’ universities and research centers, to participate together in international scientific events and organize bilateral educational forums.

"The parties showed an interest in disclosing the potential of cultural interaction more fully, taking into consideration the centuries-long ties between the two countries’ peoples, in preserving the shared cultural heritage, and in popularizing the traditions and values close to the peoples of Russia and Uzbekistan, including within the framework of UNESCO and the UN," the statement stressed.