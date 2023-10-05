Russia reduces international debts — Putin

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. Russia has significantly reduced international debts, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"Even after strikes against the Russian economy - they were probably designed for the collapse of Russia and the economy - we have not merely overcome all difficulties of the last year but even moved to the positive side. Economic growth is 3%. The unemployment rate is 3%. Debts are becoming smaller," Putin said.

"We have significantly reduced foreign debts. All our companies are servicing all their debt obligations," the head of state added.