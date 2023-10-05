Structural transformation in national economy started — Putin

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. The structural transformation has started in a natural way in the national economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"What is very important, and this is probably a key point to which will probably revert once again, but I consider it to be the fundamental phenomenon in our economy. We started the structural transformation of the economy I a natural way because a lot was closed for us from what we earlier received from European countries by imports. We had to invest funds into development of production facilities inside the country just as in 2014, having introduced certain restrictions of buying Western and European agricultural products," Putin said.

"Yes, inflation hiked but we then achieved that our producers increased turnovers in producing goods we needed. Now we are fully supporting ourselves with all basic agricultural commodities, with main foods," the President stressed.

Russia is coping now and will cope with solving economic tasks in the future, the head of state added.