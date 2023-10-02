Russia’s questions on armed mission to Haiti remain unanswered — UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, October 2. /TASS/. A number of Russia’s questions regarding the armed commission to Haiti remain unanswered, and Moscow expects detailed information, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said during the Security Council meeting Tuesday.

"We have no principal objections against this initiative in itself. At the same time, one must understand that sending armed forces to another country, even on that country’s request is an extreme measure that requires thorough examination. However, during the planning stage, we found that our legitimate inquires for more detailed information about the concept of the operation, the modality of the use of force, the withdrawal strategy were left unanswered. Even worse, we had an impression that attempts are begin made to assign UN legitimacy to this non-UN mission through a not entirely thought-out and calculated Security Council decision," he said.

Nebenzya underscored that Russia, which abstained during the vote on the corresponding resolution, prepared by the US and Ecuador, is perfectly aware about the "scale and urgency of security problems standing before Haiti."

"We have consistently advocated responsible assistance to this state with consideration of the opinion of the Haitian public," he said.