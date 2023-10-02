Russia says US-led coalition’s aircraft committed 10 violations in Syria over past day

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft committed 10 violations in Syria’s airspace over the past day, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said.

"In the area of al-Tanf, 10 violations by four pairs of F-16 fighter jets and two MQ-1C multi-purpose drones of the ‘coalition’ were registered over the past day," he said.

He also said, by such actions the "coalition" continues to create dangerous prerequisites for aviation incidents and accidents, as well as aggravating the situation in the Syrian airspace.

Kulit said that there was a shelling of positions of the Syrian government troops by the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra (banned in Russia) in the Aleppo province, part of in the Idlib de-escalation zone, over the past day.