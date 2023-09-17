Moscow airports, Zhukovsky operate as usual — aviation agency

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Moscow airports and Zhukovsky Airport operate as usual as of 8:30 a.m. Moscow time on August 17, 2023, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport told reporters.

"Earlier, early in the morning, restrictions were temporarily imposed on flights to airports of Domodedovo and Zhukovsky for safety of flights on civil aircraft. One flight was diverted," the agency said.

The press service of Vnukovo Airport said that temporary restrictions were imposed on arrival and departure of aircraft at 1:35 a.m. Moscow time in the airport for reasons outside its control. "Starting 2:14 a.m. (Moscow time - TASS) all restrictions on flights were removed. The airport terminal operates as usual," the airport said.

The air defense system repelled a drone attack on Moscow in the Istra District overnight, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said earlier. Later he reported via Telegram that a second drone had been shot down by air defenses in the Ramenky District of the Moscow Region as it attempted to attack Moscow. No casualties or damage were reported from the incidents.