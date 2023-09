MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. A non-residential building caught fire following an attack by a Ukrainian drone in Russia’s Kursk Region bordering Ukraine; the fire was swiftly extinguished, the region’s governor Roman Starovoit said on Sunday.

"An attack by a Ukrainian drone caused fire to a non-residential building in the city of Kurchatov. The fire was extinguished. No one was hurt," he wrote on his Telegram channel.