Russian, Belarusian lower houses speakers discuss harmonization of laws within Union State

PSKOV, September 3. /TASS/. Issues of interparliamentary cooperation within the Union State of Russia and Belarus were the focus of a working meeting between the speakers of the two countries’ lower parliament houses, Vyacheslav Volodin of the Russian State Duma and Vladimir Andreichenko of Belarus’ House of Representatives, on Sunday.

The two speakers also discussed measures to ensure further harmonization of the countries’ legislations, the implementation of 28 integration union programs.

The Parliamentary Assembly is typically held in a city near the border between the two countries. Previous meetings took place in Russia’s Bryansk and Belarus’ Vitebsk. The next meeting will be held in Smolensk.

The Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of Belarus and Russia will meet on September 4 to discuss issues of the establishment of common social standards and the draft budget of the Union State for next year.