Russian 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner Muratov put on register of foreign agents

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Co-winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, chief Editor of Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper Dmitry Muratov has been put on the register of foreign agents, the Russian ministry of justice said on Friday.

The register has also been supplemented by stand-up comedian Ruslan Bely, member of the St. Petersburg Legislative Assembly of the 5th and 6th convocations Mairbek Vachagayev, former Ekho Moskvy radio station host Oksana Barsheva, Soviet writer Oleg Radzinsky, economist Konstantin Sonin, the Novaya Tyva anti-war ethnic movement, as well as Yevgeny Karpov and Denis Katayev.