West’s reaction to developments in Africa stem from confrontation with Russia, China

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Western countries’ reaction to the developments in African countries stems from the logic of geopolitical confrontation with Russia and China, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.

"As a matter of fact, we see that Western capitals view these development [in African countries] not from the point of view of internal factors and internal evolution these societies, these states are living through, not though the prism of difficulties these states have to cope, including because they were an object of the neocolonial policy of many Western states, but they view them from the point of view of geopolitical confrontation with Russia and China," he said in an interview with Russia’s TV Channel One.

According to the diplomat, Western states’ positions on developments in Africa are determined to 90% "by this zero-sum game." "This is a path to nowhere," he added.

Recalling the recent Russia-Africa summit, Grushko noted that Russia "offers a principally different pattern of cooperation, which is based on mutual respect, mutually beneficial cooperation, non-interference into domestic affairs, and readiness to help in all areas these countries need, without any outside pressure.".