MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's statement for the Rada TV channel revealed the main fear of the Kiev regime: to be left without Western money, weapons and support, Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs and LDPR leader, said.

On Sunday, Zelensky said in an interview that he fears to transfer hostilities to the territory of Russia in order not to be left alone.

"Zelensky is, as usual, giving a performance to the public. In an interview with Ukrainian media he said that he does not think it is right to transfer the ‘war’ on the territory of Russia: ‘There is a great risk that in such a case we will be left alone.’ Zelensky’s answer revealed the main phobia of the Ukrainian regime: to be left without money, weapons and support from the West led by the United States," Slutsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, this fear is the reason for Ukraine's optimistic portrayal and demonstration of its military victories in public space. "Such cheap techniques are easily exposed. And it is characteristic that more and more possible candidates for the presidency of the United States, according to The Hill, oppose military support for Kiev," Slutsky added.

He also opined that Zelensky lied when he expressed fears about the transfer of hostilities to Russian territory. "Sending sabotage groups to the Belgorod Region, the Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow and the Moscow suburbs, other regions - isn't this an attempt to wage 'war' by terrorist methods on Russian territory? As well as the shelling of civilians with cluster munitions?" Slutsky pointed out.

The LDPR leader noted that Washington and Brussels are turning a blind eye to Ukraine's actions in vain. "It will cost more - there is no doubt about it. With consequences not only for Kiev, but also for its sponsors," he wrote.