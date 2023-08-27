Diplomats from over 20 countries take part in Summer Diplomatic Games at Zavidovo

ZAVIDOVO /Tver region/, August 27. /TASS/. Diplomats from more than 20 countries took part in the 24th Summer Diplomatic Games, which solemnly opened on Saturday at the Zavidovo recreation complex in the Tver region.

According to a TASS correspondent, diplomats from Armenia, Belarus, India, Indonesia, Iraq, China, North Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Kenya, Cuba, Malaysia, Mongolia, South Ossetia and other states were among the participants in the competitions and guests of the event. The teams competed under their national flags.

In his address to the participants, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that this event annually helps to strengthen the atmosphere of friendship and trust in the Moscow diplomatic corps.

The minister's address was read by the acting head of the Main Administration for Service to the Diplomatic Corps Vyacheslav Fatin. Lavrov wished the participants of the competition "an honest fight, a healthy competitive spirit, a charge of positive emotions and all the best." "I am sure that this time the competitions will also be held in a friendly, cordial atmosphere, created by the efforts of the Main Administration for Service to the Diplomatic Corps the Zavidovo recreation complex, in one of the most beautiful places on the banks of the great Russian river Volga," Lavrov added.

This year, the teams of diplomatic missions fought for prizes in the individual competition - in tennis, billiards, fishing, skeet shooting and cross-country, in the team competition - in mini-football, volleyball and basketball. All competitions were supervised by professional judges.