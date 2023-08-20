More than 40,000 construction workers are employed in Russia’s new regions

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. More than 40,000 construction workers are employed in the new Russian regions, Russian Construction Minister Irek Faizullin said at a conference.

"The territories of our new regions are a gigantic construction site," he said. "Currently, 41,000 construction workers are employed on the territory of cities and towns of the Kherson and Zaporozhye Region and the Donetsk and Lugansk republics," he said.

According to the minister, it’s necessary to rebuild homes and the utilities systems even in locations where security is yet insufficient, so it could operate seamlessly during the cold season.

"The goal is to provide homes, even where it is not safe, <…> with heat, to install window panes in apartments and single-family homes," he said.

He also said work is underway to prepare educational institutions across the new territories for the start of the school season on September 1.