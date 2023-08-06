Five civilians wounded in DPR as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, August 6. /TASS/. Five civilians were wounded in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, DPR’s acting head Denis Pushilin said on Sunday.

"Ukrainian militants continue to terrorize civilians in Donbass, using prohibited warfare methods, including cluster munitions supplied from the West. Donetsk’s Azotny neighborhood was shelled with the use of 155mm artillery shells with cluster warheads. Today, five people received various wounds," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Apart from that, according to Pushilin, eight residential houses and four civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in Donetsk and Gorlovka. Forty shelling attacks were reported during the day.