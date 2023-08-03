Ukrainian troops hit apartment building in western Donetsk, civilians wounded — mayor

DONETSK, August 3./TASS/. Ukrainian troops delivered strikes on neighborhoods in the west of Donetsk, wounding civilians, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin reported.

According to preliminary data, people were wounded in the Kirov district of the city as well as in the township of Staromikhailovka. "The details are being clarified," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, a multi-story apartment building was hit on Abakumova Street, with windows and a wall taking damage.

Later, the mayor specified that a female civilian was wounded in Staromikhailovka. "According to additional information, a woman born in 1960 was wounded when Staromikhailovka was shelled," Kulemzin said.