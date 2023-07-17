Crimea has required stocks of fuels, lubricants, food, industrial goods — authorities

SIMFEROPOL, July 17. /TASS/. Crimea has all necessary stocks of fuels and lubricants, food and industrial goods in its warehouses, Acting Minister of Industrial Policy of Crimea Elena Elekchyan said on Monday. Her words are quoted by the adviser to the head of Crimea Oleg Kryuchkov on his telegram channel.

"Crimea is provided with fuel and lubricants, food and industrial goods. Local warehouses have all the necessary supplies," Kryuchkov wrote citing the Acting Minister.

Earlier, the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, announced a stoppage of traffic on the Crimean Bridge due to an emergency in the area of the 145th footing. He did not specify the nature of the incident. Motorists were urged to refrain from traveling to the bridge and use an alternative land route through new regions of Russia. An operational headquarters has been set up in the Temryuk district, located near the Crimean Bridge.