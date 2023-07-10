Russian forces deflect over 70 Ukrainian attacks in Lugansk area over week — LPR

LUGANSK, July 10. /TASS/. Russian soldiers have deflected more than 70 attacks by Ukraine’s armed forces in the Lugansk area of the special military operation over the past week with over 2,600 Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries eliminated, retired Colonel Andrey Marochko of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) People’s Militia told TASS.

"Over the past week, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have deflected about 72 adversary’s attacks in the Lugansk tactical area. More than 2,600 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries have been wiped out," he said.

According to Marochko, during this period, Russian forces have intercepted the operations of 16 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, eliminating 92 units of automotive equipment. "Some 54 various armored fighting vehicles have been hit, 13 tanks burned. Also, 46 various artillery systems were damaged, including 11 supplied by NATO countries," he added.

On July 3, Marochko told TASS that Russian forces had deflected almost 60 enemy attacks in the Lugansk area over a week.