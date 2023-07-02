Russian armed forces destroy Ukrainian combat vehicles at Ugledar — spokesman

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Battlegroup East destroyed a significant number of enemy fighters and materiel when thwarting the attack of the Ukrainian military in Ugledar area in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Battlegroup spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS.

This took place owing to skillful control of combat crews by Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops regiment commander Evgeny Smirnov, the spokesman said.

"When thwarting the attempt and Ukrainian troops in Ugledar area, skilful operational control of crews by Colonel Evgeny Smirnov made it possible to destroy a large number of fighters and materiel of the Ukrainian armed forces. Furthermore, timely flame throwers’ firing against positions of nationalists prevented the move of additional reserves of the enemy when repelling a nighttime attack against Urozhainoye settlement. Favorable conditions were created at the same time for the move of mechanized rifle units of the Battlegroup East to new positions earlier held by Ukrainian troops," Chekhov added.