Russian senator expects armed mutiny to be suppressed

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The armed mutiny will be suppressed and Russia will secure a victory, Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council (the upper house of parliament), said on Saturday.

"All those who were hesitant now have to decide if they are with the Russian people or against them. There is no doubt that the mutiny will be suppressed. There is no doubt that Russia will win," the senator wrote on Telegram.

According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin in his televised address "crossed all the t's and dotted all the i's in this most difficult situation." "The actions of the mutineers constitute state treason and national betrayal," Kosachev emphasized.

Earlier, several audio recordings were posted on the Telegram channel of Wagner private military company founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. He particularly claimed that his forces had come under attack, which he blamed on the country’s military authorities. In this regard, the Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal investigation into calls for armed mutiny. The Russian Defense Ministry slammed allegations of a strike on the Wagner PMC’s "rear camps" as fake news. The FSB warned Wagner fighters against following Prigozhin’s orders and called on them to take action to detain him. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised address to the nation on Saturday described the Wagner group’s actions as armed mutiny and betrayal. According to him, "excessive ambition and selfish interests have led to a betrayal of the country and the people.".