ST. PETERSBURG, June 24. /TASS/. Law enforcement agencies in St. Petersburg jointly with the city authorities control the situation and security measures in the city have been reinforced, the press service of the city administration said.

"The situation in St. Petersburg is calm and under control. Governor Alexander Beglov is constantly in touch with heads of the city’s law enforcement agencies. Tightened security measures remain in effect in St. Petersburg," the press service said.