Gazprom sees potential for cooperation with African countries

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian energy giant Gazprom is open for constructive proposals from African nations and is ready to offer them its experience and technology, the company said in a statement.

"Wider use of natural gas will help Africa solve a number of problems, from economic to social and environmental ones. We are confident that it is essential for Africa to discover all the advantages brought about by this type of fuel. We see potential in cooperation with African countries and we can offer them our unique expertise and our experience in technology," Head of Department at Gazprom Dmitry Khandoga was quoted as saying during an international Roundtable, titled ‘The Benefits of Natural Gas for the Population and the Economy’ that was held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday.

"Gazprom is open to discuss constructive and mutually beneficial proposals which could facilitate economic development and improve the lives of people in African countries," Khandoga added.

During the roundtable, presentations were delivered by the representatives of Gazprom and the Gazprom Group companies, namely, Gazprom Gazifikatsiya, Gazprom Energoholding and Gazprom Helium Service. Their presentations provided information about the activities of Gazprom and the extensive scope of the company’s competencies along the entire value chain of the gas business.

"Considering that the Government of the Republic of South Africa pursues the economy decarbonization policy, gas can become an effective solution to satisfy the demand for energy, as renewable energy sources cannot provide uninterrupted energy supplies. Therefore, I believe that Gazprom’s experience in natural gas liquefaction and gas pipeline construction projects can be of interest to our South African partners," said Ilya Rogachev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the SAR.

According to expert estimates, Africa will generate over 60% of the global population growth by 2050, Gazprom said in a statement. The region is expected to experience a significant economic growth, which will be accompanied by a two-fold increase in energy consumption. In particular, the demand for natural gas will increase by 2.5 times. An increase in natural gas production will help meet the growth in gas demand on the African continent. However, as of today, the bulk of gas produced in Africa is exported abroad.