MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Air defense systems shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle above the western Russian city of Kursk on Thursday night, the region’s Governor Roman Starovoit wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Our missile defenses shot down a drone above Kursk. I’m grateful to our military for their service," the governor said.

He requested local residents to immediately inform the authorities if they come across any drone wreckage, advising them to keep away from it.