Over 800 hectares of land cleared from mines in DPR this year

DONETSK, May 14. /TASS/. Bomb squads of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) emergencies ministry have defused almost 22,000 various munitions scattered over more than 800 hectares in the republic, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"As of May 12, personnel of the DPR Emergency Situations Ministry located and defused 21,730 explosive devices, examining around 833 hectares of land," the press service said.

Mine clearance remains among the ministry’s priority tasks. Its bomb squads are called in every day to examine potentially hazardous areas. Overall, sappers respond to around 10-40 calls every day.

Anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, unexploded artillery shells and rockets for multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), as well as remote mining ammunitions are the most common types of explosives found on the territory of the republic. Also, Kiev troops continue to scatter prohibited anti-personnel mines known as PFM-1 Lepestok.