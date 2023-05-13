Kremlin absolutely rejects accusations by Turkish opposition of meddling into election

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia absolutely rejects accusations by Turkey’s opposition of interfering in the presidential election in that country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Saturday.

Commenting on claims by Republican People's Party Chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu of Russia’s alleged interference in the Turkish presidential election, the Kremlin official said: "Overall, we are highly disappointed by this claim by Turkey’s opposition."

"The opposition leader was saying that he has proof [of Russia interfering in Turkey’s presidential election]. He still has not presented it. We are confident that he wouldn’t be able to do so because actually it does not exist," Peskov stated.

Putin’s press secretary assured that it treasured "the level of relations reached over the past years" which involves cooperation in such spheres as tourism, agriculture, trade, energy, transport, humanitarian ties and other fields. He stressed that this interaction was indeed mutually beneficial for both nations. "And, of course, we will respect the choice of the Turkish people," he concluded.

On Thursday, Kilicdaroglu published a post in Russian on Twitter, calling on Moscow not to interfere in the presidential and parliamentary elections in the republic.

The presidential election in Turkey will be held on May 14 with incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu in the running. In order to win, a candidate must secure over 50% of the vote. Otherwise, a runoff election will follow on May 28.