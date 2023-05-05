Russia’s response to drone attack on Kremlin to be proportional — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia is working on a proportionate response to Ukraine’s drone attack on the Kremlin, Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said on Friday.

"Our response will follow. The country’s leadership is thinking it over. I completely agree with speaker of the State Duma (lower parliament house) Vyacheslav Volodin who says that the response should be well-weight so that those who did it - both Kiev and its sponsors - had no intention to repeat such actions," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"The response should be proportionate but felt by all," he added.

He slammed calls for the use of nuclear weapons as inappropriate. "We have a military doctrine about when nuclear weapons can be used, and empty calls for the use of nuclear weapons are premature and inappropriate," he stressed.

On May 3, Kiev tried to use two drones to carry out a night-time strike on the Kremlin residence of the Russian president. The Russian military and special services promptly disabled the drones that were targeting the Kremlin. The press service of the head of state said that Vladimir Putin was not harmed, his schedule was not changed, and his work continued as usual. The Kremlin slammed the attack as a pre-planned act of terrorism and an attempt on the life of the head of state. Moscow reserved the right to retaliate in a suitable way and at an appropriate moment.