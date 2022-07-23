Over 27,000 people evacuated to Russia from Donbass, Ukraine over 24 hours

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Over 27,000 people have been evacuated from Donbass republics and Ukraine without the involvement of Ukrainian authorities, head of Russia’s National Defense Control Center Mikhail Mizintsev said on Saturday.

"Despite the severe counteraction of the Kiev regime, without its participation over the past 24 hours, 27,207 people, including 4,138 children, have been evacuated from the dangerous areas of the Donbass republics and Ukraine to the Russian Federation, and overall, since the onset of a special military operation - 2,795,965 people, including 444,018 children," said Mizintsev who also heads Russia’s Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

According to him, over 24 hours, the Russian border was crossed by almost 3,800 vehicles while overall since the onset of the special operation, almost 451,900 vehicles have entered Russia. Over 9,500 temporary accommodation facilities for the evacuees are operating in Russia. They receive individual attention and help in resolving issues with the further accommodations and employment. Children are enrolled in kindergartens and educational institutions.

"Over the past 24 hours, the hotline of the interagency coordinating headquarters on humanitarian response of the Russian Federation, the federal bodies of executive power, the regions of the Russian Federation and various civic organizations received 37 appeals with requests for evacuation to Russia, to the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as well as to the areas of the Zaporozhye, Nikolaev, Kharkov and Kherson Regions controlled by Russia’s armed forces," the military official added.