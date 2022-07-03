Criminal case opened in Russia after Ukraine’s shelling attack on Belgorod

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Sunday it has opened a criminal case on murder and attempted murder charges following the shelling attack on Belgorod by Ukrainian troops.

"The Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Investigative Directorate opened a criminal case on charges of killing of two or more people (part 2, article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code) and an attempted murder of two or more people (part 3, article 30 and part 2, article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code) after the shelling of Belgorod by Ukrainian forces," it said.

"On July 3, Ukrainian forces opened fire at civilian infrastructure in settlement of the Belgorod region with the purpose of killing civilians," the Investigative Committee said. As a result of shelling, three people were killed, two went missing, including a child. Four civilians, including one child, were wounded. Thirty-nine private houses and 11 apartment blocks were damaged, one house was destroyed.