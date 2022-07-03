Russian troops tighten assault around Lisichansk, fighting inside - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The troops of the "Center" group under the command of Colonel General Alexander Lapin, together with the Southern Group of Forces under the command of Army General Sergey Surovikin, tightened assault around Lisichansk, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"As a result of successful offensive operations, the troops of the Center group under the command of Colonel General Alexander Lapin captured the settlements of Verkhnekamenka, Zolotarevka, Belogorovka, reached the Seversky Donets and, together with the Southern Group of Forces under the command of Army General Sergey Surovikin, closed the encirclement around Lisichansk," he said.

Konashenkov stressed that the Ukrainian group of troops was completely blocked in the encirclement.