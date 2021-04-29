Sputnik V developers to sue Brazil’s Anvisa for spreading false information

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Developers of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 jab intend to sue Anvisa, Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, for knowingly spreading inaccurate information, the developers informed via Sputnik V’s official Twitter account.

"Following the admission of Brazilian regulator Anvisa that it did not test Sputnik V vaccine, Sputnik V is undertaking a legal defamation proceeding in Brazil against Anvisa for knowingly spreading false and inaccurate information," the message reads.

Earlier, Gustavo Mendes, Anvisa’s manager of medicines and biological products, said that the regulator did not receive vaccine samples for testing and "did not do a test for a replicated adenovirus."

On Monday, Anvisa rejected the application to supply and use Sputnik V in the country. The Anvisa meeting lasted more than four hours and featured conclusions of agency experts and their opinions about the Russian jab’s efficacy and safety.