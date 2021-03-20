Russian airlines ready to fully resume flights to Cuba, says air transport agency

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russian air carriers are ready to fully resume flights to Cuba, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport said in a statement on Saturday following the meeting between head of the agency Alexander Neradko and Cuban Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia Granda.

"During the meeting it was agreed to additionally develop the issue of expansion of bilateral air service considering the epidemiological situation in Russia and Cuba. The Russian side informed about a high degree of readiness of airlines to fully resume air service between Russia and Cuba," the statement said.