Post-registration trials of COVID-19 vaccine in Moscow to last up to 6 months, says mayor

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Post-registration clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine in Moscow can last from two to six months, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview with Russia’s Channel One shown on Saturday.

"We are embarking on a large-scale research next week, specifically, post-registration clinical trials of the vaccine. They will last from two to six months," he said.

Sobyanin noted that mass production of the vaccine could begin in December 2020 or in January 2021. "Some batches will arrive as early as this year. There is every likelihood that they will be sent to vaccinate risk groups. These are healthcare, education, trade, the housing and utilities sector, law enforcement agencies and some others, perhaps journalists," he explained.

According to the mayor, mass vaccination is likely to start in late 2020 or early 2021.

On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology underwent clinical trials in June and July. It is based on a platform that was used to create some other vaccines. According to the Russian Health Ministry, the experience of using such preparations shows that they are capable of providing long-term immunity, up to two years. Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev earlier said that requests for 1 bln doses of the vaccine had been received.