Medical case conference gathered to decide on Navalny transportation

OMSK, August 21. /TASS/. A medical case conference, which includes Moscow specialists who arrived in Omsk, gathered to make a decision on the possibility of transporting Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was hospitalized in Omsk, press service of the Ministry of Health of the Omsk region told reporters.

"We cannot just transport him. For this, a medical case conference was set up, specialists from Moscow came to examine him. After the examination they will make a decision whether he is transportable or not," a representative of the ministry said.

The regional Ministry of Health reported that Navalny's condition has not changed - he is still in a coma in a serious condition.

On Thursday morning, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said that the plane carrying Navalny made an emergency landing in Omsk after he suddenly felt unwell in mid-flight. According to Yarmysh, Navalny may have been poisoned.