CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Russia confirms more than 400,000 COVID-19 cases

However, the mortality rate has been growing

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia exceeded 400,000 on Sunday, doubling over the past three weeks. In the past seven days, less cases were recorded in country compared with the previous week.

According to TASS estimates based on the data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center, on May 25-May 31, the number of COVID-19 cases grew by 61,362 versus 62,729 a week earlier. The growth slowed from 22.3% to 17.8%.

Meanwhile, the number of the so-called active cases (patients currently undergoing treatment) remained almost unchanged. A week ago, this number was estimated at 227,641, and this Sunday it stood at 229,267.

The number of recoveries has started growing rapidly. In the past seven day, another 58,584 patients recovered, compared with 45,926 a week ago. Some 42.4% of those infected have recovered, while last Sunday this number was 32.9%.

However, the mortality rate has been growing. On May 24, the death rate was at the level of 1.03%, while on May 31 it rose to 1.16%.

Stable growth

This week, like in the previous seven days, the number of daily cases did not exceed 10,000. However, on Sunday the crisis center confirmed more than 9,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time since May 23.

A total of 405,843 people have contracted the coronavirus in Russia since the start of the outbreak. The number of infections doubled in the past three weeks, with the growth to 200,000 recorded on May 10. The cases rose from 100,000 to 200,000 during ten days.

The average daily growth in the number of cases keeps declining. This week it dropped from 2.9% to 2.4%. The propagation ratio (the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated) for the first time since May 14 surpassed one and reached 1.01.

Recoveries and deaths

This week, the number of recovered patients grew quickly from 113,229 to 171,883. On Tuesday, Russia set the record for the number of daily recoveries - 12,331. The weekly growth in the number of recoveries stood at 51.8%, while the average daily growth was 6.2%.

The mortality rate has been also setting records. On Friday, the biggest daily number of deaths from the coronavirus was recorded - 232. A total of 1,152 patients died in the past seven days.

The average death rate is on the rise, growing from 1.03% to the record high of 1.16% since the start of the outbreak.

Situation in Moscow

Moscow has the highest coronavirus caseloads in the country. A total of 180,791 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Russian capital, or 44.6% of the total cases in the country (versus 47.6% a week earlier).

The number of active cases in the city in the past seven days significantly dropped from 112,080 to 98,135.

The number of recoveries in Moscow reached 80,179 or nearly 44.3% of all those infected. In the past week, more than 30,000 people have been cured from the disease in the capital.

The mortality rate in Moscow exceeds average figures in the country. According to the latest data, some 2,477 patients have died from the coronavirus in Moscow, or 1.37% of all those infected.

Situation in regions

The coronavirus spread continues in the Russian regions. Moscow now accounts for less than 30% of daily cases in the country. However, like in the capital the growth rate is not high in the regions.

In the Moscow Region, which is ranked second after Moscow with 38,995 cases, the spread rate did not exceed 1 since May 14. In St. Petersburg, which comes in third with 15,949 cases, it was higher than 1 only on Saturday this week. In the Nizhny Novgorod Region and the Sverdlovsk Region, which are ranked fourth and fifth, this rate was 1.21 and 1.26, respectively.

