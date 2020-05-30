Moscow region’s coronavirus cases pass 38,200

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in the Moscow region rose by 735 to 38,238 in the past 24 hours, the regional coronavirus monitoring center said in a statement on Telegram on Saturday.

"Another 735 coronavirus cases have been identified in the Moscow region. The total number of cases has reached 38,238," the statement reads.

The region’s death toll has climbed to 424, while 7,720 coronavirus patients have recovered.

Moscow recorded 2,367 new coronavirus cases and 3,599 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

As many as 78,324 coronavirus patients (44%) have recovered in the city.

Moscow’s daily coronavirus growth rate stands at 1.3%. The number of daily recoveries surpassed new cases for the sixth day in a row. Moscow has so far identified 178,196 coronavirus cases.

There are currently 97,464 active cases in the city.

As many as 78 coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past day, the highest daily number so far.

The Moscow region’s authorities declared a high alert for the coronavirus on March 13, the region went on lockdown on March 29. The easing of restrictions began on May 23.