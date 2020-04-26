Nearly 900 coronavirus cases confirmed in Russian army

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Nearly 900 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Russian armed forces since March, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.

"Total testing in the Russian armed forces in a period from March to April 26 has revealed 874 coronavirus-positive results," it said.

According to the ministry, a total of 314 servicemen are undergoing treatment at the ministry’s hospitals, 175 servicemen are being treated at medical establishments at their units, six were taken to public health institutions, and 379 people are under home quarantine.

Apart from that, as many as 245 civilian personnel employed by the Russian armed forces have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

To date, a total of 80,949 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 6,767 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 747 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.