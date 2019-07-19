Former chief investigator of Volgograd region charged with terrorism

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian investigators charged Mikhail Muzrayev, former head of the Investigative Committee’s Volgograd region department, with terrorism and illegal possession of arms, Muzrayev’s lawyer Vladimir Sementsov told TASS on Thursday.

Muzrayev was charged with an act of terrorism committed by a group of persons in collusion, and with illegal acquisition and storage of firearms, Sementsov said.

"Muzrayev strongly denies his guilt, the case contains no factual evidence of his guilt. The deeds he is being accused of can be qualified only as common hooliganism," the lawyer said.

He refused to give any further information citing a non-disclosure statement.

A police source earlier told TASS that three packs of rifle cartridges, later ruled to be fit for shooting, were found at Muzrayev’s study.

On June 11, Moscow’s Lefortovo court sanctioned the two-month arrest of Muzrayev and local entrepreneur Vladimir Zubkov. Investigators suspect them of involvement into an arson attack at the house of region’s head Andrey Bocharov on November 16, 2016.