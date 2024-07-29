Press review: Israel, Lebanon inch closer to war and India plays peacemaker on Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Israel, Hezbollah move closer to full-scale war; India plays peacemaker on Ukraine; and Russia offers up new security framework for Asia-Pacific. These stories topped Monday's newspaper headlines across Russia. Vedomosti: Israel, Lebanon on verge of all-out war Following the July 27 attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened the Lebanese Hezbollah movement with a powerful response, according to the Prime Minister's press service. The threats came after rocket fire hit the Golan Heights, killing 12 people between the ages of 12 and 20 and wounding another 20. Experts interviewed by Vedomosti believe that we could be headed for a large-scale conflict between the countries, one that will not, in fact, lead to Hezbollah’s defeat.

Read also Erdogan warns that Turkey may enter Israel

Hezbollah denied any involvement in the airstrike in a statement published on the Al Jadeed TV website on July 27, calling the reports false. The attack on the Golan Heights has freed Netanyahu to conduct a military operation in southern Lebanon, RIAC expert Kirill Semenov told Vedomosti. According to him, this is a question of political survival for the Israeli prime minister, given the army's failures in Gaza. "Israel did not achieve its goals in the war, and during the months of fighting Hamas even expanded its presence in the Palestinian enclave. Therefore, under the pretext of a threat from the north, Netanyahu may stop the military operations in Gaza and turn the people’s attention to Hezbollah. The Israeli Prime Minister does not need peace," the expert believes. At the same time, Israelis themselves, with the exception of far-right politicians, are not interested in opening a new front for themselves, senior lecturer at the School of Asian Studies at the Higher School of Economics Andrey Zeltyn believes. On the one hand, Semenov noted, a theoretical Israeli offensive on Lebanon would not lead to the defeat of Hezbollah - this group is much stronger than Hamas. "I believe that the Israeli authorities also understand this, which is why they will probably limit themselves to air strikes with a small advance of ground forces and will also try to influence other Lebanese groups to force Hezbollah to retreat beyond the Litani River," the expert added. On the other hand, Zeltyn believes that Iran and other neighboring countries are unlikely to want to get involved in the conflict. "This was the case during the Second Lebanon War in July-August 2006. No one wants to get involved with the Israeli army and bear the cost of the war," he said. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: New Delhi driven to play peacemaker in Moscow-Kiev conflict Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Ukraine on August 24, the country's Independence Day. If the visit takes place, it would be the Indian leader’s first trip to Kiev since the start of the special military operation and come shortly after his recent meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, the exact date of the trip has not yet been determined and it is also possible that the country’s Foreign Secretary or National Security Advisor will go in the Prime Minister’s stead, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Meanwhile, according to Indian media, the United States has convened an urgent meeting of the Quad group (the US, Japan, Australia, India) to encourage New Delhi to back Ukraine.

Read also Indian prime minister may visit Ukraine in August — TV

India has repeatedly stated that it is ready to act as a mediator in the conflict in Ukraine, independently or together with other countries of the Global South, such as Brazil or South Africa. Modi himself has called for a ceasefire to save lives. It is clear that he is motivated not only by humanitarian but also by political considerations, according to Nezavisimaya Gazeta. The international prestige of a country that could help end the worst armed conflict in Europe since 1945 would be greatly enhanced. According to the New York Times, Washington is now turning up the heat on New Delhi, demanding that India move away from its neutral position and support Ukraine. The big question, however, is whether Modi discussed his visit to Ukraine with Putin. Nandan Unnikrishnan, Distinguished Fellow at Observer Research Foundation New Delhi, believes that if Modi is taking peace proposals to Kiev, then he definitely talked about that with Putin beforehand. "We do not know whether Modi's trip to Kiev was coordinated with Moscow or not. I do not rule out the possibility that Moscow is counting on India as a mediator. It is clear that India will not support Ukraine against Russia, no matter how hard the US tries. India has close and friendly relations with Russia, including in the defense sphere. India is not going to change its position," Tatyana Shaumyan, Head of the Indian Studies Center of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. Izvestia: Lavrov promotes new security model for Asia-Pacific region Russia is pushing to create an inclusive security model in the Asia-Pacific region - this approach was outlined by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the conclusion of his visit to the region to participate in ASEAN events, against the backdrop of increasing pressure from the United States on Southeast Asia. Regional powers Moscow and Beijing both support this course, Izvestia writes. Experts told the newspaper that building such a model is possible, but NATO, which is very active in the region, could interfere in this process. And as always, the United States is looking to benefit from any crack in unity between the region’s countries.

Read also Impossible to completely eradicate Hamas as Netanyahu seeks - Lavrov