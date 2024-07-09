Press review: Hungarian PM's peace mission goes on and NATO not ready to bring Kiev aboard

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban continues peace mission with trip to China; Ukraine's NATO future still up in the air; and US President Joe Biden fights for himself as Democratic candidate, says he is right man for the job. These stories topped Tuesday's newspaper headlines across Russia. Izvestia: Is peace in Ukraine any closer after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's trip to China? Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s visit to China is unlikely to give a start to peace talks on Ukraine. However, experts tell Izvestia that they believe Orban's peace initiative could play a big role in facilitating peace if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election. On July 8, the Hungarian head of government discussed the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, after which he immediately left for Washington for the upcoming NATO summit being held there.

According to Chinese media, the parties took a deep dive into what a peace deal on Ukraine might look like. Xi Jinping noted that Beijing and Budapest are aligned on this issue, both wanting an end to the fighting. The Chinese leader called on the international community to push Russia and Ukraine to come to the negotiating table and prevent the conflict from escalating further. Orban’s negotiations with the leaders of Russia, China and Ukraine did not lead to any significant breakthroughs. Thus, Kiev stated that it does not support the Hungarian Prime Minister's ceasefire initiative for the sake of starting negotiations with Moscow. Russia, as Orban himself admitted, is also opposed to this idea, believing the Ukrainians could use any break in fighting to their advantage, restoring the combat effectiveness of their army. Orban’s visit was criticized by many in the European Union, including an especially sharp rebuke from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Meanwhile, Head of the European Council Charles Michel reiterated that Hungary had no mandate to interact with Russia on behalf of the European Union. Among European leaders, only Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico openly welcomed Budapest's diplomatic efforts. Chinese economist Andrew Leung told Izvestia that the West is divided over continuing the war in Ukraine. He believes that Europe is growing increasingly wary of military support for Kiev. The expert also said that Ukraine fatigue is very real, and is growing in the United States. Vladimir Bruter, expert at the International Institute for Humanitarian and Political Studies, believes that Hungary's peace initiatives will not succeed. However, after his visits to Russia and China, Viktor Orban may touch base with Donald Trump and his campaign team to give him the lay of the land. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: NATO to offer up more aid to Kiev at Washington summit, but no membership in alliance Support for Ukraine and its Euro-Atlantic prospects will dominate the three-day NATO summit set to open on Tuesday, July 9, in Washington. The summit will be the first for NATO in its new composition, expanded this year to include Sweden, and the last for the alliance's current secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has added some intrigue to the discussions - before the summit, he visited Moscow and Beijing, where, according to him, he discussed the possibility of resuming negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

One of the most pressing issues for NATO was resolved before the summit in Washington - the candidacy of the future Secretary General of the Alliance. It has already been agreed that in October, when Stoltenberg leaves his post, former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will take his place. Also attending the summit will be President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky. Prior to the summit, the NATO leadership clearly outlined what Zelensky could and could not expect from the upcoming meetup. According to what Stoltenberg said at the pre-summit press conference in Washington, Ukraine will not receive a direct invitation or a road map to join the Alliance. However, Kiev will get a new aid package for 2025 worth 40 bln euro. What is unlikely to be discussed are plans for a cessation of hostilities. On the eve of the summit, neither Stoltenberg nor any of the alliance leaders spoke about the need to start negotiations with Russia, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. The only exception is Orban. The Hungarian leader will arrive in Washington from Beijing, where on Monday he held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The only thing that can be said with certainty, according to the newspaper, is that Orban will not deviate from his position on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict at the summit in Washington. Vedomosti: Biden hits back at Dems who want him out of presidential race, defends candidacy US President Joe Biden intends to stay in the presidential race, as follows from a letter he wrote to his fellow Democrats in Congress published by the New York Times on July 8. Biden is fighting for himself, doubling down on the message that he is the only candidate who can defeat Trump in the November election, Vedomosti writes.

