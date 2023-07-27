{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Putin meets with African summit guests and Kiev seeks NATO naval grain guard

Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 27th
Meeting of Russian President Putin, Head of the African Union Assumani and Head of the African Union Commission Mahamat Sergey BobylevTASS photohost agency
Meeting of Russian President Putin, Head of the African Union Assumani and Head of the African Union Commission Mahamat
© Sergey BobylevTASS photohost agency

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Putin holds first meetings with guests of Russia-Africa Summit; Kiev asks NATO to overturn Russia’s ban on maritime traffic to Ukrainian ports; and EU may introduce yet more sanctions against Russia before year-end. These stories topped Thursday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Vedomosti: Putin holds first meetings with guests of Russia-Africa Summit

Today is the first day of the second Russia-Africa Summit in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. On July 26, on the eve of the event, Russian President Vladimir Putin held meetings with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, BRICS New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Vedomosti writes.

Read also
Putin meets with Ethiopian PM on sidelines of Russia-Africa summit

In Ethiopia, demonstrations are spreading with farmers demanding access to mineral fertilizers, said Maxim Shepovalenko, deputy director of the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies. This easily explains why the Ethiopian prime minister is interested in contact with such a major fertilizer supplier as Russia, even despite pressure from Western countries, Shepovalenko noted.

Despite its food security issues, Ethiopia is an industrializing nation with a rapidly developing economy. There are prospects for expanded defense cooperation. In addition, Ethiopia’s middle class is growing and financial technologies are developing, so Russia-Ethiopia relations cannot be limited to fertilizer supplies alone, the expert emphasized.

As for BRICS Bank President Rousseff, a former Brazilian head of state, her meeting with Putin very likely focused on plans to introduce the BRICS group’s single currency as work on the project already involves a number of African countries, Rakhimbek Bobokhonov, researcher at the Center for Civilizational and Regional Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for African Studies, pointed out.

As regards Egypt, it is Moscow’s key partner in Africa. The north African country purchases large amounts of grain from Russia, is boosting its defense cooperation with Moscow, and is the site of Russia’s first project to build a nuclear power plant in Africa. Bobokhonov believes that, with the demise of the grain deal, Moscow and Cairo will develop new logistics routes for grain supplies, ensuring that grain trading is no longer dependent on UK and US insurance companies. Regarding Ethiopia, a major regional power, the agenda for Russian-Ethiopian discussions could cover a range of issues from food supplies and humanitarian endeavors to expanded opportunities for cooperation, including in the nuclear energy sector, Bobokhonov added.

 

Vedomosti: Kiev asks NATO to overturn Russia’s ban on maritime traffic to Ukrainian ports

The new NATO-Ukraine Council held a closed-door meeting in Brussels on July 26 to discuss the Black Sea situation. The meeting had been requested by Ukraine. NATO later released a brief statement, vowing to step up reconnaissance in the region, Vedomosti notes.

Tensions around grain supplies via the Black Sea flared up after Russia refused to agree to a further extension of the grain deal on July 17. The Russian Defense Ministry said that all ships bound for Ukraine’s Black Sea ports would be deemed potential carriers of military cargo starting on July 20. In response, Kiev threatened to sink vessels heading to Russian ports via the Black Sea. The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on port infrastructure facilities in Odessa and other Ukrainian ports.

Attempts to militarize the Black Sea at the expense of third countries is one of Ukraine’s policy goals in the wake of the grain deal’s demise, Denis Denisov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, noted. However, the deployment of NATO naval forces would mean a direct conflict with Russia. The alliance cannot take such a step, so Kiev’s calls regarding the need for the presence of NATO ships in the Black Sea will remain at the purely declamatory level of slogans. According to the expert, while NATO is already providing comprehensive support to Ukraine, the North Atlantic Alliance will not commit to a direct confrontation with Russia in the Black Sea.

The NATO-Ukraine Council was established at the Vilnius Summit as a sort of consolation prize to compensate Kiev for not being granted NATO membership. It is a purely consultative body without any authority to make decisions, said Ivan Skorikov, head of the Ukraine department at the Institute of CIS Countries. Kiev has already requested that NATO ships provide protective escorts for its vessels along the grain corridor in order to be able to continue implementing the Black Sea initiative without Russia. However, the Black Sea littoral states in NATO - Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria - will not take part in such a mission. Bucharest and Sofia simply do not have enough vessels in their respective fleets, while Ankara continues to adhere to the principle of non-intervention in the conflict, Skorikov explained. As for the US and Great Britain, they do not have the right to maintain a long-term presence in the Black Sea under the Montreux Convention Regarding the Regime of the [Turkish] Straits, and Turkey has no intention of handing over the keys to the Bosporus and the Dardanelles to them. This is why the Ukrainian leadership will have to content themselves with merely dreaming about NATO escorts for grain convoys in the Black Sea, Skorikov concluded.

 

Izvestia: EU may impose yet more sanctions on Russia before year-end

The European Union may pass yet another package of sanctions on Russia before the end of 2023, an EU foreign policy official told Izvestia. The bloc is already working on its 12th set of restrictive measures. Pressure on Russia will inevitably mount as, apart from weapons supplies to Kiev, sanctions are virtually the sole avenue Brussels has to show support for Ukraine, several members of the European Parliament (MEP) noted in conversations with Izvestia.

Read also
Russia condemns new US sanctions, Washington to not weaken Moscow — senior diplomat

The adoption of another package of sanctions against Russia is just a matter of time, French MEP Thierry Mariani pointed out. He also confirmed that the 12th package may be approved before the end of the year. According to the veteran politician, the Europeans realize that these measures are insufficiently effective and thus they are largely for show, a way of demonstrating solidarity with Kiev. Meanwhile, sending munitions and more military gear to Ukraine is becoming increasingly difficult for Western countries, Mariani added.

The EU has managed to approve only two packages of sanctions in the past six months, while it had approved as many as nine packages in just ten months of 2022. The process of coordinating positions has clearly become more complicated. Brussels does not currently have a clear understanding of what the new sanctions should be, German MEP Gunnar Beck told the newspaper. According to him, European politicians are waiting for the outcome of ongoing military operations in Ukraine.

Experts also cannot clearly envision what items might be included in a potential new package of sanctions. Galina Sorokina, professor in the Department of World Economy and International Economic Relations at the State University of Management, did not rule out that the EU may eventually ban Russian grain imports.

Russian International Affairs Council Director General Ivan Timofeyev believes that Moscow should prepare for a gradual tightening of sanctions. "This is what our authorities are doing. Even before the start of the special military operation, the financial sector did a lot to protect the system," the expert stressed. Despite the sanctions imposed last year, the Russian economy demonstrated resilience and withstood the blow from massive sanctions precisely because preparations had been made for the worst-case scenario, the expert concluded.

 

Izvestia: Moldova to continue pursuing anti-Russian foreign policy

Moldova will not fully withdraw from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) because there are a number of agreements that Chisinau is unwilling to abandon even under the current government, said experts interviewed by Izvestia. However, Chisinau will continue to pursue its anti-Russian foreign policy in a bid to please Western countries. A decree denouncing the Convention on the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, signed in 1995, was published on July 26. In addition, Moldova decided to reduce the number of Russian embassy staff members.

Read also
Over 40 Russian diplomats, technical staff to be expelled from Moldova

Higher School of Economics (HSE University) expert Andrey Suzdaltsev pointed out that, "it is all being done as part of President Maia Sandu’s overall strategy." "The idea is that the country will join the European Union and NATO. This is why she will gradually wind down all possible ties between Moldova and Russia," the expert explained. "It will not deal a blow to the CIS. The Inter-Parliamentary Assembly incident is the most harmless case. It’s about meeting with people, getting to know them and exchanging opinions, and not much else. However, almost all the countries that ‘left’ the commonwealth - it’s only Georgia and Ukraine that have done so thus far - have never actually definitively completed the withdrawal process. In fact, it’s virtually impossible to completely pull out of the CIS because there are a number of agreements that cannot be rejected, including those on transit and visa waivers. Even the functioning of Moldova’s relationship with Ukraine is grounded in CIS agreements. Ukraine, as well, has only partially left the commonwealth," Suzdaltsev noted. "As for the expulsion of diplomats, it will affect the intensity of contacts. Moreover, Moldovan nationals in Russia will face problems," he added.

Moldovan political scientist Vladimir Bukarsky believes that, "Sandu is eager to please her patrons from the collective West and, most importantly, her closest partners from Ukraine."

Vladimir Bruter, an expert at the International Institute for Humanitarian and Political Studies, warned that, "Moldova may be expected to fully leave the CIS as the special military operation continues." "However, they will try to remain part of those mechanisms that they have a need for. That is, they will choose [to keep] a couple of CIS documents they view as beneficial," the analyst added.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Northern Sea Route to help ease sanctions hit on Russian oil exports

Year-round navigation along the Northern Sea Route (NSR) will minimize the effect of sanctions on Russian oil exports. This concerns not only oil deliveries from the Arctic via northern ports, but also from the Baltic region. The first oil tankers have already embarked on the route, bound for China from the Gulf of Finland ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga via the North Sea and the Arctic, Rossiyskaya Gazeta writes.

According to Armen Danielyan, senior partner at the Delovoy Profil group, China has shown a high degree of interest in the implementation of joint projects aimed at expanding the use of the Northern Sea Route. This year, China’s NewNew Shipping Line will send five ice-class vessels to transport goods along the NSR.

Yakov and Partners expert Gennady Masakov pointed out that the use of the Northern Sea Route will not only reduce delivery times for eastbound cargo by about 30% but will also bring down the cost of vessel chartering, which will definitely have a positive impact on the competitiveness of Russian oil.

Freedom Finance Global analyst Vladimir Chernov concurred with that view. The distance between St. Petersburg and Vladivostok via the NRS is about 14,000 kilometers, while it is more than 23,000 kilometers via the Suez Canal, he specified. The shorter route will allow companies to save on logistics, particularly on fuel, crew salaries and vessel chartering. And, most importantly, they will not have to face sanctions risks related to vessel insurance. As for shipments to China, using the NSR will be profitable even with the additional costs of icebreaker freight.

Finam analyst Andrey Maslov believes that Russia does not yet have enough icebreakers to ensure year-round navigation, and port infrastructure facilities are not ready. However, even with these problems in mind, the launch of oil deliveries from Baltic ports along the Northern Sea Route is an important milestone. The route is not controlled by sanctions-imposing countries. Here, Russia is its own boss and all future achievements will be riding on its own efforts.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Russian defense chief visits Pyongyang and Israeli court reform fuels unrest
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 26th
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions — Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a blanket fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more